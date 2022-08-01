Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa: Shilpa Shinde expresses excitement about her return to TV after 5 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 1 (ANI): Actor Shilpa Shinde is all set to participate in a new season of the popular dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

Also, 'Jhalak Dikhhla Ja' will mark Shilpa's return to TV after 5 years. Prior to 'Jhalak', she had appeared in 'Bigg Boss' in 2017.

Excited about the show, Shilpa said, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of the biggest celebrity dance reality shows of India. The show is returning to television after 5 long years and I truly feel this is the perfect show for me to make a comeback to non-fiction after Bigg Boss."



She added, "I look forward to trying the art that I have never tried before. Dancing is not my forte and am not a trained dancer but I'm ready to learn. I have also been a fan of Madhuri Dixit ma'am and I can't wait to perform in front of her."

Apart from Shilpa, the new season will also feature Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Niti Taylor and Paras Kalnawat.

On the judging panel, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi have come on board.

Excited to be a part of the show, Madhuri said, "Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a huge platform for all the celebrities to connect with their fans and showcase their unseen dance avatars. I have witnessed many non-dancers evolve into great dancers on the show and have an incredible transformation journey. Having judged four seasons in the past, this show holds a very special place in my heart, and it feels like a homecoming to me. With Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi joining in, it is going to be a house on fire, and I am eagerly looking forward to it."

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 is most likely to premiere in September. (ANI)

