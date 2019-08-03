Jim Carrey and Ariana Grande (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jim Carrey praises Ariana Grande

ANI | Updated: Aug 03, 2019 15:31 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 3 (ANI): Jim Carrey who is known for his energetic slapstick performances praised pop star Ariana Grande.
Just two days after the pop-singer babbled on Instagram about working with the 57-year-old actor on the set of 'Showtime's Kidding,' the actor praised the singer.
"The admiration doesn't just go forward to an older generation. It goes backward as well," Carrey said of Grande to reporters at Showtime's Television Critics Association tour on Friday and as reported by People.
Continuing, he said, "She's a single artist. She has a gift. She has a thing she does that's like magic. When she opens her mouth and sings, it's just magical. It's nice to find out that she's a lovely person. She's so game and willing to do it. She put herself in a place of just being silly and innocent and fun and she was just a breath of fresh air."
On Wednesday, Grande shared a heartfelt post where she opened up about her experience of working with 'The Mask' actor.
"There aren't words. I've been staring at my screen and no words do this moment justice. Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you've idolized and adored since before you could speak. Actually, what's even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could've imagined. I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. this was a DREAM of an experience. Thank you thank you thank you Jim and thank you, Dave, for having me. I have so much more to say but words actually can't... Cover it," she wrote alongside a monochrome picture where she can be seen hugging Carrey.
Grande has spoken about her love for Carrey a number of times before, even admitting her crush over the actor; she said that her first AOL Instant Messenger name was jimcarreyfan42 when she was in fourth grade.
Back in June, she even got a famous tattoo of a quote inspired by Carrey movie, 'The Truman Show.' (ANI)

