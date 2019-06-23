Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey talks about challenges of playing Jeff in 'Kidding'

ANI | Updated: Jun 22, 2019 21:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): American-comedian Jim Carrey who was last seen in 'Dark Crimes' opened up about his latest role in comedy series 'Kidding.'
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor confessed during an interview that he recently started understanding "the struggle to maintain your innocence."
During the Actor Roundtable, he further revealed that he also now understands the sad part of his role. "How do you keep that together when you've been hit by a freight train? I have, and I know what that's like," he said.
"I don't believe that any actor can really do a part unless that part finds them. You don't find parts, they find you. When I paint, I'm being painted. It's there to express my truth, and it finds me," he added giving an artistic expression.
Carrey joined the roundtable along with Sacha Baron Cohen, Henry Winkler, Don Cheadle, Ted Danson, and Timothy Simons.
The actor has received several prestigious awards including two Golden Globes for his outstanding performance in 'The Truman Show' and 'Man on the Moon.'
Other than this, he also has five Globe nominations and an Emmy award nomination in his kitty. (ANI)

