Jim Edmonds shuts down date rumours with nanny Carly Wilson amid split from wife

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 18 (ANI): Jim Edmonds who is witnessing several ups and downs in his married life blasted at speculations about his relationship with nanny Carly Wilson amid split with wife Meghan King Edmonds.

The 49-year-old former MLB star was spotted at Post Malone's concert in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, with a female companion that some people believed was 22-year-old Wilson. Jim set the record straight that he attended the show with his daughter Hayley Edmonds, reported Us Weekly.

"I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley," Jim captioned the Instagram picture with Hayley.

"Trying to repair a broken situation and heart that should not be broken. For all you people out there that think that I would be with our nanny. You [need] to get a life! I have a family and kids to worry about and that's my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE!"

The original caption has since been altered to remove mention of the nanny.

The outing of the star comes weeks after Us Weekly broke the news on October 25 that Jim filed for divorce from his 35-year-old wife Meghan after five years of marriage.

Ahead of their split, a source told Us that the couple got into a fight that "began when he went to a recent hockey game and [Meghan] began interrogating him about who he went with." (ANI)

