Meghan King with her babies. (Picture Courtesy: Instagram)
Jim Edmonds,Meghan King Edmonds settle for 50/50 custody agreement amid split

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 14:44 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 28 (ANI): Jim Edmonds who is facing ups and downs in his married life with Meghan King Edmonds reached a custody agreement on Tuesday (local time).
On Wednesday, the 35-year-old star told 'In touch' that the couple had settled on a 50/50 joint custody of their three children. Meghan, was "not happy" with the arrangement while Jim, is "thrilled," according to US Weekly.
An insider told the publication that, "Meghan didn't want Jim to get equal/joint custody, but that's exactly what happened."
The update comes a month after the news broke that Jim and Meghan had called it quits after five years of marriage. The pair which wed in October 2014, are parents of a daughter 3-year-old Aspen, and17-months-old twin boys Hart and Hayes.
It didn't take long for Jim and Meghan's split to turn nasty. After the former Bravo star accused the athlete of having an affair with their 22-year-old nanny, Carly Wilson, Jim fired back, terming the allegations, "dangerous, irresponsible and hurtful." (Wilson also denied the accusation.)
Less than two weeks later, the police were called to Jim and Meghan's home after she returned home from a night out with friends. After an officer questioned the reality TV personality's ability to care for their three children, the officer concluded she was OK.
Jim said at the time, "I did not call the police on my wife. I called the police to protect the situation and make sure there were no further issues."
Two days after the incident, Jim officially moved out of their St. Louis home. (ANI)

