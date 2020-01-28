Jimmy Fallon recalls fond memory of Kobe Bryant, shares video

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 28 (ANI): Like the rest of the world, American comedian Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday took a moment to recall a fond memory he had shared with late basketball player Kobe Bryant.

The 45-year-old comedian shared a video on Twitter from his show "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," where he recalled a funny memory of him meeting the late star years ago.

Fallon posted the tribute video on Twitter with the caption, "I will remember you 24/8."



"I met him in the summer of 1996 at a party in Los Angeles when I was just 21 years old and Bryant was 17," he started.

His voice trembling, he further said: "Kobe was such a life force ... So strong and creative and inspired that in my head I thought that he was going to live forever."

"We were at a party and we didn't know anybody at the party so we just started talking," Fallon said.

Bryant then immediately asked Fallon to join him for a ride, and the duo travelled to a liquor store called Pink Dot.

"Then Kobe takes out his ID and he puts it up against the glass and he goes, 'I'm a Laker,'" Fallon continued.

"The guy opened the door and we walked out with five cases of beer and we saved the party. We saved the party, we said goodnight, and of course, Kobe went on to become a legend. Five NBA titles, two Olympic gold medals, 18 All-Star appearances, one of the most brilliant and most respected players in NBA history," he added.

Fallon broke down in tears and concluded the video by saying "So let's honor Kobe, Gianna and the other lives that were lost yesterday by following his example...Kobe, when we meet again, we're going on a beer run."

Kobe and his 13-year old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant were among the nine people who were killed when the helicopter they were travelling in crashed amid foggy conditions and burst into flames in the hills above Calabasas. (ANI)

