JLO's finance Rodriguez opens up after bathroom picture goes viral

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 4 : Former Basketball player and Jennifer Lopez's fiance Alex Rodriguez seems to have moved on, a month after a photograph of him sitting on a toilet went viral on the Internet.

"The one thing is, I actually do my best thinking there! I wasn't ready for the picture. It is what it is," People quoted Rodriguez as saying on the show Good Day New York.

The 43-year-old said that he doesn't plan to take any legal action and joked that he planned to invest in blinds.

"I'm certainly not suing. I have to invest in some good blinds, and I think I am!"

However, the former player shared that his team is still unaware about the details of the culprit but affirmed that investigations are underway so that no one else falls prey to such activities.

"We are still doing an investigation because you don't want the next person for that to happen. It's really a weird thing."

He added, "I'm happier that it was me [rather than] my better half [Jennifer Lopez] or one of the children."

The picture of him in the bathroom was shared on May 16, but Rodriguez hasn't hidden from media and has been active on social media. He attended his daughter Natasha's graduation and also shared pictures of the event.

Rodriguez attended the graduation ceremony with his wife-to-be Jennifer Lopez who announced their engagement in March this year.