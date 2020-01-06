Joaquin Phoenix suits up for red carpet of Golden Globes

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix looked suave in a black suit as he arrived on the red carpet of the glitzy Golden Globes 2020.

He completed the edgy style with black shades.

Joaquin with his outstanding performance in the much-acclaimed 'Joker' is nominated for the same in the best actor in a motion picture drama category.

The star had previously won the award in 2006 for 'Walk the Line'.

The red carpet also saw influential stars like Chris Evans and Jason Momoa nailing it in their own signature styles.

The 77th edition of the celebrity-packed event is being held in Beverly Hills. (ANI)

