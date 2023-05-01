Jock Zonfrillo death: Jennifer Winget recalls interacting with 'MasterChef Australia' judge

Melbourne (Canberra) [Australia], May 1 (ANI): After learning about the demise of 'MasterChef Australia' judge Jock Zonfrillo, actor Jennifer Winget paid an emotional tribute to him.

Taking to Instagram Story, Jennifer wrote, "First, simply a fan from afar, then how blessed to have our paths cross. To have known you, learned from and shared in your craft, culture and cuisine, from slightly closer quarters, will forever be life's cherished memory. Shocked and saddened with the rest of the world. Still coming to terms with it all.

My heart is with your beautiful family during this difficult time.You lived large. Your life, like your recipes, all from the heart.Now rest in love dearest Jock as we make a meal of all the memories you leave us with."



Jennifer had collaborated with Zonfrillo quite a few times in the past.

She also shared a video from her earlier conversation with Zonfrillo.

"I have enjoyed this so much today, I am really thankful to you for thinking of me to do this together. I want to learn more dishes from you and even teach you some dishes coming from culture," Jennifer said in the clip.



Chef Kunal Kapur also reacted to the unfortunate news.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write today to express my deepest condolences on the passing of Jock Zonfrillo. His sudden departure from this world has left us all in shock and disbelief. Jock was a true icon in the culinary world, a chef who not only cooked from the heart but also lived with an immense passion for food. His dedication to showcasing the rich and diverse culinary heritage of Australia was truly remarkable, and he has been an inspiration to countless chefs and food lovers around the world.As a fellow chef, I had the privilege of working alongside Jock and getting to know him personally. He was a kind and generous soul, always willing to share his knowledge and experiences with others. His talent, creativity, and infectious energy will be sorely missed in the kitchen and beyond," Kunal said.

He added, "To his family and loved ones, please know that my thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Jock will be remembered for the incredible legacy he has left behind, and his spirit will continue to live on through the many lives he has touched and the dishes he has inspired. Rest in peace, Jock. You will be deeply missed."

Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow to an Italian father and a Scottish mother and obtained an apprenticeship at The Turnberry Hotel at 15 years of age. By 17 he was working alongside Marco Pierre White at his eponymous Restaurant Marco Pierre White, Variety reported. He was 46.

After moving to Australia, Zonfrillo opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide, with the latter winning significant culinary awards.

He led a colorful and controversial life. In 2002, he set fire to an apprentice in his restaurant, apparently for working too slowly. Damages were awarded by a court, but he was declared bankrupt in 2007, after failing to pay. Other controversies surrounded his Orana Foundation (intended to preserve historic cooking techniques) and the bankruptcy of the two Adelaide restaurants.

Zonfrillo published a memoir in 2021, "Last Shot." Shortly after, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper debunked many of its claims and descriptions, including stories of drug use. It quoted White as saying, "Jock is not a bad man. He has a natural intellect and is very nice. The only problem is that almost everything he has written about me is untrue." (ANI)