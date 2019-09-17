Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Joe Jonas' birthday wish for Nick will warm your heart!

ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 01:58 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 17 (ANI): Joe Jonas birthday wish for his brother Nick Jonas is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet today!
Elder brother Joe has nothing but adoration for his younger sibling and made sure to express his love in a heartfelt post.
Alongside his sweet message on Instagram, on the occasion of his 27th birthday, the 'Sucker' crooner shared a series of his "favourite photos" of Nick.
The pictures are from various occasions including an adorable snap from the Indian wedding of the 'Midway' actor with Priyanka Chopra, where both brothers can be seen sporting sherwanis.
"Happy Birthday to my dude! Love ya man. Stay awesome. Keeping growing. keep making people smile. Here's a few of my favourite photos," Joe captioned the photos.

Nick Jonas who is currently busy with the 'Happiness Begins' tour with his brothers and did not accompany his wife Priyanka Chopra for the premiere of 'The Sky Is Pink' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). (ANI)

