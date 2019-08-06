Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner receives unique wedding gift from brother Frankie Jonas

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:15 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The youngest brother of Joe Jonas, Frankie Jonas presented one of a kind gift to his brother on his wedding.
According to Us Weekly, the 18-year-old got a custom made toy figures of both the couple by California-based toymaker Dano Brown, depicting the duo wearing matching puffer jackets, blister-packed in front of a photo of them outfitted in the coats with "G.I. Sophie" embellished above -- a spin on their couple name and the classic G.I. Joe toy logo.
According to the artist, who has been creating toys for more than five years, the figures took some time to create. "Frankie sent me the picture and asked me to model the figures after that," he told Us Weekly exclusively.
"It took about two weeks once we settled on a picture. The jackets were a challenge to sculpt but we were both really happy with it," he added.
As for the cost, all the artist could confirm was "they're not very cheap."
After not seeing the unique gift shared by the stars on their social media feeds, Brown posted a picture of the finished product on his Instagram account on Saturday and wrote, "I was hired by Frankie Jonas to make this wedding gift for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. ... Frankie was super good to me and gave me total creative freedom aside from the title, which he thought up, which is probably the best part of the whole thing. Very honoured to get this gig!"
For his part, Frankie couldn't have been more thrilled about the finished product and commented on the post "Still so in love with this piece, perfect gift for the perfect duo. Your work on this couldn't be more perfect!" (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:24 IST

Matt Damon get daughters' names inked on arm

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Hollywood actor Matt Damon just got himself inked with tattoos dedicated to his four daughters.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 14:00 IST

Mariah Carey lends her voice for 'Mixed-ish'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mariah Carey has recorded a new song that will debut as the theme of ABC's 'Black-ish' spinoff 'Mixed-ish.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:58 IST

'Girl on the Train' will see Parineeti in her 'most difficult role'

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra has kicked off filming for her "most difficult role" till date in London for 'Girl on The Train' and amid the jam-packed schedules, she seems to be having a hard time without social media!

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:42 IST

Singer Khalid to pay homage to El Paso victims through 'benefit concert'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): In order to pay homage to those who died in the mass shooting at a mall in El Paso, American singer-songwriter Khalid will soon organise a 'benefit concert' later in August for the families of victims.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:23 IST

Saoirse Kennedy receives emotional funeral service from Robert F. Kennedy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was buried in Massachusetts following an emotional funeral service with a eulogy from her uncle.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:19 IST

Miranda Lambert claps back at fan who said her marriage 'won't last'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American country musician Miranda Lambert retorted at a fan who commented on a recent post that her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin "won't last."

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:15 IST

Did Taylor Swift hint about collaboration with Katy Perry and...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Prior to the release of 'Lover', her seventh studio album Taylor Swift posted cryptic messages on social media which left fans convinced that the track might include her longtime bestie Selena Gomez and former foe Katy Perry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:10 IST

Ariana Grande is dating Mikey Foster

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Ariana Grande who recently released her latest track 'Boyfriend' with music group Social House has found her partner in one of its members.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:02 IST

Filming begins for Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty's film 'RX100'

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Filming of the Hindi adaption of Telegu film 'RX100' starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty who is making his debut, is set to begin on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:37 IST

Katy Perry with 'Dark Horse' collaborators slam copyright...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Days after a California jury announced that Katy Perry's 2013 song 'Dark Horse' is a copyright infringement, the singer and the song collaborators raised their voices against the decision.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:28 IST

Meghan McCain faces backlash over addressing Mindy Kaling in a tweet

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American author Meghan McCain recently made a strange move by tagging actor Mindy Kaling on Twitter while condemning producer David Stassen, who seemingly mocked the author's upcoming audiobook in a now-deleted tweet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:04 IST

Gigi Hadid, Tyler Cameron seem to be cosying up!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): It seems like things are brewing up between 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid!

Read More
iocl