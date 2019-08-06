Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner receives unique wedding gift from brother Frankie Jonas

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The youngest brother of Joe Jonas, Frankie Jonas presented one of a kind gift to his brother on his wedding.

According to Us Weekly, the 18-year-old got a custom made toy figures of both the couple by California-based toymaker Dano Brown, depicting the duo wearing matching puffer jackets, blister-packed in front of a photo of them outfitted in the coats with "G.I. Sophie" embellished above -- a spin on their couple name and the classic G.I. Joe toy logo.

According to the artist, who has been creating toys for more than five years, the figures took some time to create. "Frankie sent me the picture and asked me to model the figures after that," he told Us Weekly exclusively.

"It took about two weeks once we settled on a picture. The jackets were a challenge to sculpt but we were both really happy with it," he added.

As for the cost, all the artist could confirm was "they're not very cheap."

After not seeing the unique gift shared by the stars on their social media feeds, Brown posted a picture of the finished product on his Instagram account on Saturday and wrote, "I was hired by Frankie Jonas to make this wedding gift for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. ... Frankie was super good to me and gave me total creative freedom aside from the title, which he thought up, which is probably the best part of the whole thing. Very honoured to get this gig!"

For his part, Frankie couldn't have been more thrilled about the finished product and commented on the post "Still so in love with this piece, perfect gift for the perfect duo. Your work on this couldn't be more perfect!" (ANI)

