Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner relishing their time in France

Washington D.C. [USA], June 22 (ANI): Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are relishing their time in the city of love, Paris, France, days before they are set to tie the knot for the second time.

According to Page Six, the two made their trip to Paris for Jonas' appearance on the menswear shows. Jonas who joined the Berluti runway show on Friday was seen seated in the front row wearing a white shirt with coloured prints and paired it with a pair of navy blue pants. However, Turner didn't join him for the event.

The two left everyone startled earlier in May when the duo tied the knot in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas. This happened after they made a stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Recently, Turner and Jonas threw their bachelor parties ahead of their second wedding. The Jonas siblings also revealed about their adventurous time at the party when the police called the groom and his gang thrice in a night.

The much-in-love couple will walk down the aisle once again this summer in France. (ANI)

