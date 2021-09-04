John Cena condoles Sidharth Shukla's demise

Washington [US], September 4 (ANI): American professional wrestler-actor John Cena on Saturday condoled the demise of Hindi television star Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on Thursday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Cena shared a monochrome picture of Sidharth to pay his respects to the late actor.

Though the international star did not caption the post, his gesture on the photo-sharing application was lauded by many Indian fans, including Bollywood actors Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, who liked the post.





"Every Indian waiting for this," a user commented.

"Thank you king for posting his picture. #ripsidharthshukla," another wrote.

Sidharth died on Thursday morning in Mumbai. The exact reason behind his death has not been revealed yet. Many reports stated that the 40-year-old actor died due to a heart attack. He was cremated on Friday at the Oshiwara crematorium. (ANI)

