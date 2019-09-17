John Green's debut novel 'Looking for Alaska' made into series

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): 'Looking for Alaska' - the debut novel of 'Fault In Our Stars' author John Green has finally made it to the screen after a long wait of 14 years.

"It's been a really long journey and I am just so grateful," Green told Page Six ahead of his show's Hulu debut at the Tribeca TV Festival on Sunday.

"There were some bad days and difficult times and there were many, many times when I thought it would never happen and that is part of what makes this so joyful because I am surprised and delighted to be here," he added.

The show follows a teen named Miles who enrolls in boarding school and falls in love with a girl named Alaska. When tragedy strikes, he and his friends set off to find answers about what really happened.

When the book came out in 2005, writers/producers Stephanie Savage and Josh Schwartz sold it as a film to Paramount, where it sat for years in development.

"We couldn't get it made as a movie for many years," Schwartz explained, adding the movie almost got made without him and Savage.

"That was devastating and heartbreaking. Then it fell apart and we swooped in and presented John with this idea of a limited series and he was really excited by the idea. It's been a long road for us."

The show will air as an 8-episode limited series on Hulu starting October 18.

Green's novels 'Paper Towns' and 'The Fault in Our Stars' were turned into movies. (ANI)

