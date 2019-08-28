John Legend shows off his 'good Instagram husband' skills

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): American singer John Legend recently proved that he is a loving husband and showed off his photography skills with a sizzling picture of wife Chrissy Teigen.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old singer shared a shot of his wife from their Thailand vacation.

"My wife is beauuuuuutiful #goodinstagramhusband," he captioned the post, which shows the model striking a pose in a coffee-colored maxi dress. He added the hashtag "#goodinstagramhusband," a popular term used to refer to those people who are often tasked with taking pictures of their significant others.

The picture received appreciations from several Hollywood A-listers and the first one to comment was from none other than Kris Jenner.

"You're doing amazing sweetie!!! " Jenner wrote in the comment section of the post.

Legend's quest to become a better photographer began on Saturday when his wife Teigen complained about his lack of skills in an interaction highlighted by Comments by Celebs.

"I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family," she captioned a selfie of her and daughter Luna Simone. "No one else seems to care to be thoughtful to take good photos of me."

Teigen added, "They merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambiance. but it's okay. Such is the life I chose."


