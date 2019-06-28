John Stamos
John Stamos

John Stamos suggests 'Full House' prequel idea

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): It seems like actor John Stamos is not willing to quit the 'Full House' family, and suggested some ideas for the sitcom's prequel.
"I don't think it's done. I think there's a play that we go backward, like what happened before?," People quoted Stamos as saying.
The actor has been reprising his role from 'Full House' in Netflix's 'Fuller House' which is approaching it's fifth and final season about which the actor expressed that he is very much curious about any story which will explore his character's life before the show.
"If you remember in the pilot of the show, my sister Pam dies, and that's why it's the three men raising the three girls, so I'd like to explore that. The brother/sister, maybe go back. We'll see," he stated.
'Fuller House' started airing in February 2016 and follows Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos), and his college best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) as they raise Danny's three daughters- D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), together after his wife Pam dies.
The actor in February 2018 married McHugh after dating for a year and two months later welcomed their first child, Billy, named after Stamos' father. (ANI)

