John Travolta, Billy Ray Cyrus among first set of presenters at 2019 MTV VMAs

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Fans eagerly awaiting the MTV Video Music Awards have a reason to rejoice as John Travolta, Lenny Kravitz, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa and Ice-T are amongst the first set of presenters at the award night.

The other set of artistes set to rock the 2019 MTV VMAs include US Women's National Soccer Team members Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris; Bebe Rexha; Megan Thee Stallion; French Montana; Hailee Steinfeld; P.K. Subban; and Victor Cruz, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MTV on Tuesday also announced that Normani, Big Sean, A$AP Ferg, H.E.R. and Ozuna will also perform during the event.

Earlier this month MTV had revealed that Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Rosalia will make it an epic night.

Another special artiste is Missy Elliott, a Vanguard Award recipient, who is also set to perform during the event and will mark her appearance for the first time on the VMA stage since 2006.

The nominations for the award show came out in July with Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande leading with 10 each, while 'Bad Boy' singer Billie Eilish earned a total of nine and Lil Nas X followed closely behind with eight.

Hosting the show from Prudential Center in Newark on August 26 will be comedian Sebastian Maniscalco. (ANI)

