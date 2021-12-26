JoJo, Dexter Darden announce engagement on Christmas

Washington [US], December 26 (ANI): American singer-songwriter JoJo announced on Saturday that her now-fiance, Dexter Darden, asked for her hand in marriage.

As per People magazine, the 31-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and shared moments from the proposal.

Alongside she wrote, "Forever with YOU? Sign me UP. Celebrating Christmas a whole fiance!!! The most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. So obviously I said YESSS!!!



"Thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. And for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. You are one of one. LFG @dexterdarden," she added. In the comment section, Darden replied, "Yupppppp thank you for being my forever."

Earlier this month, Darden honoured his soon-to-be wife on her birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.

Sharing a selection of photos of the pair, the 'Saved by the Bell' reboot star wrote, "Happy Birthday To the Brightest Star In My Universe, The Beat To My Heart, The Woman I prayed for @iamjojo !"

He added, "Jo Thank you for challenging me, Pushing me to be the best Man I can be, and Making me smile when no one else can. You are Gift from God to the world, and the best present I've ever received. TO THE MOON AND BACK, I got Your back!"

Before that, Darden celebrated JoJo, who he called 'The Bravest Artist I know on the planet', as she dropped her recently released EP, 'Trying Not to Think About It', in October, according to People magazine. The pair have reportedly been dating since 2020.


