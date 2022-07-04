Jon Stewart slams the US Supreme Court on Roe v. Wade, calls it 'Kabuki Theater'

Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): American comedian Jon Stewart has publicly denounced the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the historical case of Roe v. Wade that made abortion a constitutional right in the United States.

As per Deadline, the comedian, on his show 'The Problem with Jon Stewart,' stated that the Supreme Court is "the Fox News of justice." He continued, "I mean, there is no consistency. States can't regulate guns, but they can regulate [uteruses], you know?"

The ruling reverses 50 years of precedent since the landmark 1973 case that gave women in the United States the right under federal law to terminate a pregnancy and a subsequent 1992 decision, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, who largely retained the right. The verdict sparked protests across the country.

"It is a cynical pursuit in the same way that Fox News would come out with 'we're fair and balanced' under the patina of what would be a high-status pursuit to the betterment of society, journalism. They are a cynical political arm," he said.

He also criticized the confirmation process calling it 'kabuki theater,' as per Deadline.

"When you look at the ridiculous kabuki theater now of justice confirmation, where they can just go out there and just f****** lie, like if this were about debate, then they would've understood what perjury meant," Stewart added. (ANI)

