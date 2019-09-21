Jonathan Cheban admits to liking Tristan Thompson despite cheating scandal

Washington DC [USA], Sept 21 (ANI): Even though Tristan Thompson betrayed the Kardashians, close family friend Jonathan Cheban admits to liking his "vibe".

"I'm probably gonna get a lot of crap for it, but I like the guy. I like his vibe. I could hang out with him and go to the mall with him," Cheban said on his 'Foodgod OMFG' podcast, reported Page Six.

He along with Kim Kardashian happened to meet Thompson at Estiatorio Milos restaurant in New York City earlier this month.

The former publicist said on his show that he "doesn't want to talk" about what happened at dinner, but he further said that he still thinks Khloe and the NBA player make a "dope couple."

"The baby is cute," Cheban said, referring to 1-year-old True Thompson. "What I am saying, as a person, not what he did, I like his vibe. I like hanging out with him. He's just so funny, he knows everything...I know he, obviously, loves the daughter." (ANI)

