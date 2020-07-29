Jonathan Levine to direct Hulu's 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 29 (ANI): Jonathan Levine has been roped in to direct the upcoming Hulu series adaptation of Liane Moriarty's 'Nine Perfect Strangers'.

Levine known for directing '50/50', will co-produce and helm all the eight episodes of the series.

According to Variety, the forthcoming series has a star cast including Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Samara Weaving, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, and Tiffany Boone.

The 44-year-old director was recently seen directing the feature comedy 'Long Shot' starring actors Charlize Theron and Seth Rogen.

'Warm Bodies', 'All the Boys Love Mandy Lane' are other movies that are under his directorial ship credits. (ANI)

