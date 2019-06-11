Tristan Thompson, image courtesy, Instagram
Jordan Craig blames ex Tristan Thompson for pregnancy complications

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:42 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 11 (ANI): Tristan Thompson's ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig blamed the relationship of the basketball player with Khloe Kardashian for her pregnancy complications.
According to US Weekly, the 28-year-old athlete started dating Khloe in August 2016 while Craig was pregnant with Tristan's son. In paperwork cited by US Weekly, Craig, who discovered she was pregnant in April 2016, claimed that seeing pictures of Thompson with another woman bothered her a lot.
"Their relationship went viral and everything took a turn for the worst," Craig wrote in the court documents filed as part of her demand for child support in November 2018.
"Every day several articles were published worldwide mocking my new unfortunate reality and my pregnancy would now become one of the most popular gossip headlines due to the woman Tristan was now publicly dating during my pregnancy."
Craig added that the unwarranted fame and limelight brought in an "enormous amount of negative, unwanted attention and stress" into her life, more specifically, into her pregnancy.
"My obstetrician ordered me to be on bed rest due to high levels of stress that eventually caused me to have serious pregnancy complications," the paperwork read.
Craig gave birth to a baby boy Prince in December 2016. She went on to say that since the time she had given birth to Prince, Thompson did not pay many visits to the mother-duo son.
Thompson became a father for the second time in April 2018 when Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.
A piece of news broke out just days before the Khloe went into labour that Thompson was cheating on her during her pregnancy.
The couple parted ways in February 2019 after the news broke. (ANI)

