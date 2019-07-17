Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner moving on with their lives!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): Jordyn Woods, who was once best friends with Kylie Jenner, is not upset at the latter for not taking her along on the annual summer trip as the two seem to be moving on!

Rather, Woods is sincerely focusing on herself, and her business.

"This vacation makes it kind of clear that [Kylie and Jordyn] are moving on and doing what they have to do to move on with their lives. It is what it is. The writing's on the wall," a source close to Woods told Page Six.

However, the two have separated but Woods still hopes to get back together in the future if Kylie wishes the same, said the source.

"Jordyn would love to be back on the same page with Kylie and love to have their friendship back, but she kind of has the attitude, 'I'm a grown woman'. She's just worried about what she has to get done. If Kylie wants to get back, great. If not, OK," said the insider.

Jenner and Woods' friendship ended almost six months ago after Jenner's sister Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Woods.

During American TV series 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' most recent finale, the viewers watched Khloe and Kylie experience the effects of Jordyn and Tristan's cheating scandal.

Now, in this first-look clip from the show's upcoming 17th season, premiering this fall, Khloe and Kylie discussed the scandal's after-effects over wine in Napa Valley, reported E! News.

Replying to a question from Khloe about whether she misses Jordyn, Kylie said calmly, "I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason. For me, for you, for everybody."

For Kylie, the "reason" is super personal and sounds like it has a lot more to do with her than it does with Jordyn.

"Jordyn was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together," Kylie continued, explaining that their friendship eventually started to deter her from branching out because "I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn. I don't need anything else.'"

She went on to say that she realised now that "there's a part of me that needed to grow without her" and has come to terms with Jordyn's absence in her day-to-day life. (ANI)

