Jordyn Woods (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jordyn Woods celebrates 22nd without Kylie Jenner

ANI | Updated: Sep 24, 2019 13:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 24 (ANI): Supermodel Jordyn Woods ringed in her 22nd birthday on Monday but celebrated the day without her ex-BFF Kylie Jenner.
Jenner cut ties with her longtime best friend Woods earlier this year after the latter hooked up with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian's daughter True's father.
The birthday girl documented her special day's celebration on Instagram. From flowers to balloons, it seemed like a day full of colours for the model.
"Came home to this," she wrote. "I love you @elizabethwoods @jodiewoods."

What else? She even savoured an "intimate dinner" at TAO in downtown Hollywood on Sunday night, prior a day to her birthday on Saturday, a source told People.
According to the insider, the models' mother, Elizabeth had one of her daughter's childhood drawings printed in 3D on her birthday cake.
Woods and Thompson first hogged headlines in February this year. In March, Woods opened up about their relationship in an interview claiming that Thompson kissed her at an afterparty at his house.
She disclosed that she told Kylie about being at Thompson's house but didn't dig deeper into the details. (ANI)

