Jordyn Woods finding her "self-worth" after Tristan Thompson cheating scandal

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 23 (ANI): Supermodel Jordyn Woods is continuing to focus on herself following a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, which led to a feud between her and the Kardashian family.

Things got bitter after Jordyn admitted that she kissed Kylie's sister Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan. Khloe and the rest of Kylie's sisters have not reconnected with Jordyn since the cheating scandal. The 21-year-old model opened up about the aftermath of the scandal recently, reported Page Six.

Just weeks ago, Kylie officially unfollowed her former friend on Instagram. After everything that has happened, Jordyn knows people are tracking every move of hers and while she is still trying to figure out her life, she is working on finding her "self-worth."

"Everyone is trying to figure out what I'm doing but, to be honest, I don't know what I'm doing. I'm finding my self-worth. At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don't let anyone define you," she told Teen Vogue, as cited by Page Six.

Jordyn also revealed that social media pressure and how images which are seen online can impact a person's self-esteem.

"Identity is something everyone struggles with. Everyone wants to fit in and find their place, and it's so hard sometimes. Everyone tries to be the same person because they don't know who they are," Jordyn said.

To help her figure it out, the model has turned to journaling, which she says "saved" her.

"I've always had them, but especially now I have trust issues," she revealed, noting that she often looks back at the entries from the fallout with Kylie.

"This is really sad, actually. Well, it's not sad, it's bringing me back to what I felt at the time. I got to see where my head was at," she said, tearing up.

Later in the interview, Jordyn was also asked about her friendship with Kylie and if they had a "friend breakup."

"What's the definition of a breakup?" Jordyn asked before searching the meaning of the term on her phone.

"The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship. Those are the two things. What I'd ask is, 'Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?" Jordyn said.

"The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father. Everything doesn't feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That's part of the process," she added.

Khloe and Tristan called it quits in February after his cheating scandal with Jordyn. Even after parting ways, the two try to remain civil for their daughter True Thompson. (ANI)

