Jordyn Woods reflects on her friendship status with Kylie Jenner

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Jordyn Woods recently opened up about her "breakup" with ex-BFF Kylie Jenner.

According to People, the 21-year-old model reflected on her friendship with the makeup mogul during an interview with Teen Vogue.

Their friendship ended a few months ago after Woods was found cheating with Tristan Thompson, the ex of Jenner's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

On being asked about her "friend breakup" with Jenner, Woods responded, "What's the definition of a breakup?"

The model then reverted while reading the definition form her smartphone and said, '"The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship.' Those are the two things. What I'd ask is, 'Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?'"

"The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father. Everything doesn't feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and... life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That's part of the process," she continued, referencing her father's death from cancer in 2017.

The young model who recently faced a major backlash following the controversy shared that she is working on finding her "self-worth".

"Everyone is trying to figure out what I'm doing but, to be honest, I don't know what I'm doing. I'm finding my self-worth. At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don't let anyone define you," she told Teen Vogue. (ANI)

