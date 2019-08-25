Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Jordyn Woods reflects on her friendship status with Kylie Jenner

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 11:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Jordyn Woods recently opened up about her "breakup" with ex-BFF Kylie Jenner.
According to People, the 21-year-old model reflected on her friendship with the makeup mogul during an interview with Teen Vogue.
Their friendship ended a few months ago after Woods was found cheating with Tristan Thompson, the ex of Jenner's sister, Khloe Kardashian.
On being asked about her "friend breakup" with Jenner, Woods responded, "What's the definition of a breakup?"
The model then reverted while reading the definition form her smartphone and said, '"The separation or breaking up of something into several pieces or sections. The end of a relationship.' Those are the two things. What I'd ask is, 'Does anything really end? Or is it a cycle?'"
"The toughest breakup I had to go through was losing my father. Everything doesn't feel as intense as that. Losing my dad prepared me for everything that happens in life, and... life has thrown some really crazy things at me. That's part of the process," she continued, referencing her father's death from cancer in 2017.
The young model who recently faced a major backlash following the controversy shared that she is working on finding her "self-worth".
"Everyone is trying to figure out what I'm doing but, to be honest, I don't know what I'm doing. I'm finding my self-worth. At 21, this is the very beginning, even though I feel so old. This is the time you figure out who you are, and don't let anyone define you," she told Teen Vogue. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 12:03 IST

Kit Harington joins Marvel's 'The Eternals'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' fame Kit Harington has joined the cast of Marvel's upcoming film 'The Eternals'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:54 IST

Meghan McCain remembers father on his death anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): American television host and columnist Meghan McCain paid a tribute to her late father, John McCain ahead of his death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 10:26 IST

Jamie Foxx reveals new Disney role post-breakup with Katie Holmes

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Jamie Foxx is back in the spotlight with an upcoming project with Disney-Pixar, post announcement of his break-up from Katie Holmes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:59 IST

Dua Lipa spends quality time with Anwar Hadid during her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Singer Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid packed on the PDA as they continued her birthday celebrations together.

Read More

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 09:46 IST

Teaser of 'Breaking Bad' movie unveiled

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): The makers of 'Breaking Bad's' feature-length movie 'El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie' unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:17 IST

Demise of Arun Jaitley has left entire nation in a state of...

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): The demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has left the entire nation in a state of shock, said chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Prasoon Joshi here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 23:16 IST

Arun Jaitely's demise is a huge national loss: Sanjay Khan

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Veteran actor Sanjay Khan on Saturday condoled the demise of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. He breathed his last at AIIMS at the age of 66.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 22:24 IST

Jaitley Uncle will always remain an unforgettable pillar in...

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi on Saturday took a trip down the memory lane and talked about time spent with "uncle", former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:56 IST

Taylor Swift feels sorry for not getting involved in 2016 US elections

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): American pop singer Taylor Swift says he felt remorse for not being able to participate during Trump's run for the presidency in 2016.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:35 IST

Bollywood fraternity pays tribute to 'visionary leader' Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Bollywood fraternity on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of former union minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, who passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:24 IST

Harvey Weinstein's trial to stay in NYC

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): Prosecutors at New York City rejected the plea of American producer Harvey Weinstein' s trial to move from NYC because of Page Six.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 21:22 IST

Kit Harington may feature in a Marvel film

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' fame actor Kit Harrington may appear in an upcoming Marvel film.

Read More
iocl