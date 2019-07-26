Jordyn Woods (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Jordyn Woods (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Jordyn Woods spotted partying with Khloe Kardashian's ex James Harden

ANI | Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:17 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): American model Jordyn Woods, was spotted dancing and smoking hookah with Khloe Kardashian's ex James Harden in Houston this week.
According to Page Six, Woods who was once a dear friend of Kylie Jenner was captured on video with Harden in a booth before dancing in front of him.
After the cheating scandal, the supermodel has been completely cut off from the Kardashian-Jenner families, though both Kylie and Jordyn are trying to move on from the drama.
In a sneak peek from next season's 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians,' Kylie even said that the fallout between their friendship was necessary.
"I think that this whole Jordyn situation needed to happen for a reason ... She was my security blanket. She lived with me. We did everything together," she said.
Continuing, she said, "I just felt like, 'Oh, I have Jordyn, I don't need anything else.' And I feel like there's a part of me that needed to grow without her, and sometimes people are there for certain reasons at certain times in your life and not there for others."
Although Jordyn would love to have her best friend back in her life, a source told Page Six that she's accepted the fact that the friendship is likely over for something good.
"Jordyn would love to be back on the same page with Kylie and love to have their friendship back, but she kind of has the attitude, 'I'm a grown woman,'" the source said. "She's just worried about what she has to get done. If Kylie wants to get back, great. If not, OK." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:14 IST

Nicole Kidman reveals one red carpet dress that tops them all!

Washington D.C.[USA], July 26 (ANI): Talk about being the red carpet queen and trust Nicole Kidman to pull off the most stunning outfits!

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 23:06 IST

Miley Cyrus won't perform at 2019 MTV VMAs after nomination snub

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cryus is not going to perform at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). She declared her absence from the upcoming award ceremony after her work was not recognised among this year's nominations.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:54 IST

Amy Schumer returning to TV with 'Love, Beth'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Actor-comedian Amy Schumer is heading back to TV! Hulu is expanding its original comedy slate and its relationship with the star, with a new series titled 'Love, Beth'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:49 IST

Kim Kardashian pulled her gold bodysuit during her White House visit

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Kim Kardashian who is known for her sartorial dressing sense and over the top do, stole the limelight with her flashy gold bodysuit during her visit to the White House on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:40 IST

Bhandarkar, Ashoke Pandit take a jibe at 49 celebs for writing...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Filmmakers Ashoke Pandit and Madhur Bhandarkar on Friday said the open letter written by 49 celebrities to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing their concern over the incidents of lynching was nothing but an attempt to "defame the nation."

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:07 IST

Arjun Kapoor bids adieu to his cap collection in style

New Delhi (India), July 26 (ANI): Bollywood's handsome hunk, Arjun Kapoor who had been donning a cap for the last seven months to keep his looks under wraps for his forthcoming film 'Panipat,' has finally taken it off.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 22:03 IST

Meryl Streep to be honoured at Toronto Film Festival

Washington D.C.[USA], July 26 (ANI): Actor Meryl Streep, who most recently won a million hearts with her performance in the HBO's insanely popular drama series 'Big Little Lies', will be honoured at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, where she will receive the inaugural Tribute Actor Award.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:52 IST

Victoria Beckham may be reuniting with the Spice Girls!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Stop everything right now! Getting all the five Spice Girls back on stage is the reunion every loyal fan dreams of and it may happen soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 21:20 IST

Alarming need for positive thinking in country, says Prasoon...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on 49 celebrities for writing an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over mob lynching, Central Bureau of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi on Friday said that there was an "alarming need

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:36 IST

Meghan McCain gets upset with 'The View' audience regularly

Washington D.C.[USA], July 26 (ANI): American television host and columnist Meghan McCain made a shocking revelation in an interview that she regularly gets upset with the audience of daytime talk show 'The View.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:24 IST

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar are living their best lives!

New Delhi (India) July 26 (ANI): Farhan Akhtar, who is busy prepping for his upcoming film 'Toofan', took some time off his hectic schedule to spend some quality time with his lady love Shibani Dandekar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 20:21 IST

Hailey Bieber gets 'baby fever' after looking at Kylie Jenner's...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 26 (ANI): Supermodel Hailey Bieber is catching "baby fever" and it's all thanks to reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner!

Read More
iocl