Khloe Kardashian, Image courtesy: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian, Image courtesy: Instagram

Jordyn Woods thinks Tristan Thompson cheating scandal wasn't "big deal", reveals Khloe

ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2019 19:22 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 24 (ANI): Khloe Kardashian, who is reeling over her ex and NBA player Tristan Thompson and model Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, recently revealed that Jordyn didn't think it was "a big deal."
The model didn't apologise to Khloe right away after the scandal.
"Now she's like, 'It wasn't a big deal. It wasn't intimate. It wasn't sexual,'" Khloe told sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during part one of 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' two-part season finale, which chronicled the emotional aftermath of Jordyn and Tristan's make-out at an L.A. house party back in February, reported E! News.
Jordyn, who was Kylie's best friend, changed her story a handful of times throughout Sunday's episode.
"That's not at all what she said on the phone to me, which is fine. Now she's downplaying it. I'm not saying things can't happen. I'm the most understanding, calm person ever. But Jordyn...never once has Jordyn said, 'I'm sorry'," Khloe continued.
The 'Revenge Body' star had already talked to her more than once when she sat down with her sisters to debrief in person. But as far as the details of the cheating scandal, the 21-year-old model didn't give her a straight answer. First, she said Tristan was trying to kiss her, then Jordyn couldn't remember.
Khloe didn't want to speak to Tristan anyway, though she did make sure that he owned up to everything before giving him a rightful dose of the silent treatment.
"Once Tristan finally landed in Cleveland, he saw my millions of text messages of me...you know. He already knew what was up and there was nothing else he could do but confirm it," Khloe said.
Tristan admitted that "Jordyn still stayed" after everyone left the party and "was sitting on his lap in a chair." He also came clean about cheating and inappropriate body language.
"I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and for myself," Khloe said in conclusion.
"You both collectively ruined the relationship with me, with True, with Kylie, with everyone. Yes, people make mistakes. People f--k up. But why would you want to do this to yourself? I'll never understand that," she added.
Khloe and Tristan called it quits in February after his cheating scandal with Jordyn. Even after parting ways, the two try to remain civil for their daughter True Thompson. The parents came together for their little munchkin's first birthday party in April. (ANI)

