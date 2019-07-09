Jordyn Woods and Jaden Smith, Image courtesy: Instagram
Jordyn Woods and Jaden Smith, Image courtesy: Instagram

Jordyn Woods wishes Jaden Smith a happy birthday with adorable post!

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:18 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Supermodel Jordyn Woods wished her 'best friend' Jaden Smith as the actor-rapper turned 21 on Monday, with a heart-warming post.
Taking a trip down the memory lane, Jordyn dug out truly-adorable throwback pictures of the two and showered all the love she possibly could in her caption for the birthday boy.
"Honestly Jaden Smith is probably one of the realest people in life. We must've traveLled in a past life to get here today but from 0 to 21 years old were still here. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the most loving and caring boy I know. I love you bestfriend!! Here's to the tequila shots we'll be taking later," she wrote alongside the lovely picture.

The two have known each other for years. Her father, the late John Woods, was a sound engineer on American sit-com 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air', which starred Jaden's dad, Will Smith. Trey Smith, Jaden's older brother, was close friends with Jordyn's brother Josh, reported Us Weekly.
Jaden's family also supported Jordyn amid her and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal, after she was caught kissing the NBA star at a party in February while Thompson was still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. After the cheating scandal, Khloe called it quits with the NBA star and Kylie Jenner ended her years-long friendship with Jordyn.
Jaden's mother Jada Pinkett Smith hosted Jordyn on her Facebook show, 'Red Table Talk', and unfollowed members of the Kardashian family on social media.
Will, meanwhile, reassured Jordyn over FaceTime. "You'll never get around the world attacking, but I want you to know that you are supported and I got you and we got you," Will told her.
Will and Jada also posted their wished their son Jaden earlier on Monday. Both Will and Jada shared montages of some lovely moments they shared with their son in the last two decades.
"Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can't believe you're 21?!?" Will wrote alongside the montage.
Jada, on the other hand, shared her video with a longer caption dipped in love.
"After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were a tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden," she wrote. (ANI)

iocl