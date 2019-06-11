Joseph Baena congratulates half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger on wedding

Washington DC [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): Katherine Schwarzenegger's half brother Joseph Baena, who grabbed attention after he was spotted at the gym during his half-sister Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding, now has something sweet to say for his sibling.

The 21-year-old congratulated his half-sister on her wedding to Chris Pratt on Saturday, People reported.

Soon after the wedding, Katherine had posted a picture from her big day where she can be seen walking hand-in-hand with husband Chris.

"Congratulations!," Baena wrote in the comments section of the Instagram post.

For her special day, Katherine opted for a custom Armani wedding gown while Chris wore an Armani suit.

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love," Katherine wrote alongside the picture. "It was intimate, moving and emotional."

She continued, "We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit."

"This morning we feel nothing but blessed," she concluded.

While Katherine celebrated with her loved ones, Baena - the love child of her father Arnold Schwarzenegger - was seen working out at the gym during the wedding.

The aspiring bodybuilder later attended the 'Vintage Hollywood 2019' party in Los Angeles, according to Fox News.

Several Hollywood A-listers congratulated the couple, including Pratt's 'Avengers: Endgame' costar Gwyneth Paltrow and Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger. (ANI)