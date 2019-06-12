Jude Law
Jude Law

Jude Law to star in HBO series 'The Third Way'

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 22:39 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): 'Captain Marvel' actor, Jude Law is all set to star in HBO and Sky's fantasy series 'The Third Way.'
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the six-part series set in on some mysterious island follows the story of Sam (Jude Law), who comes across the secretive inhabitants of the island and their peculiar rituals.
The series will go on floors in July in the UK and will air on HBO in North America while on Sky Atlantic in Europe, next year.
Produced by Adrian Sturges in partnership with Dennis Kelly, Plan B Entertainment and immersive theatre company, the series will be helmed by Marc Munden. Kit de Waal and Dean O'Loughlin will be writing the show.
The two giants, HBO and Sky are also collaborating to produce the second season of 'In the Long run' which stars Idris Elba.
Law has also appeared on Sky and HBO series "The Young Pope," and will again be seen in the upcoming "The New Pope."
Earlier in May, Jude Law tied the knot with his girlfriend Philipa Coan in a low-key ceremony in London. This is Law's second marriage. The 46-year-old actor was previously married to actress Sadie Frost. The two even share three children: son Rafferty (22), daughter Iris (18), and son Rudy (16).
After his divorce in 2003, Law got engaged to his Alfie co-star Sienna Miller in 2004. However, they decided to call it quits in 2006.
The Captain Marvel star has two more children from his previous relationship. He shares a 9-year-old daughter Sophia with model Samantha Burke and 4-year-old daughter Ada with musician Catherine Harding. (ANI)

