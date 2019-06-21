Julia Roberts and Chris Hemsworth
Julia Roberts and Chris Hemsworth

Julia Roberts, Chris Hemsworth, and more to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:59 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The Hollywood Walk of Fame will shine even brighter next year as a new class of celebrities are all set to get their stars!
On Thursday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce's Walk of Fame Selection Committee announced the list of celebrities receiving a star in 2020, reported E! News.
Just like the previous years, a wide variety of A-listers from TV, films, music, radio and more have been selected.
In the category of motion pictures, Hollywood actors -- Julia Roberts, Octavia Spencer, Chris Hemsworth, Mahershala Ali, Laurence Fishburne, Ruth E. Carter, and Spike Lee, were named to receive the honour.
As for television, stars including Christina Applegate, Andy Cohen, Cindy Crawford, Dr. Phil McGraw, Terry Crews, Milo Ventimiglia, Wendy Williams, and Kathie Lee Gifford, among others will be recognised. While for music, talented artists like Billy Idol, 50 Cent, Alicia Keys, among several others will receive ceremonies next year.
"This year's choices were particularly unique. We were able to recognize the talents of 35 artists who have already built a legacy here in Hollywood," remarked Selection Committee Chair and Walk of Famer Vin Di Bona.
"Also, we were able to celebrate many new talented artists who've touched our hearts in film, television, radio and a variety of musical categories," added Di Bona.
Dates for the upcoming star ceremonies have not been scheduled yet. In fact, recipients will have two years to schedule the ceremonies meaning some may not receive their spot on or near Hollywood Boulevard till 2021.
As fans know, star ceremonies are filled with heart-warming speeches, surprise guests and much more so it will be worth the wait! (ANI)

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 22:02 IST

Salman Khan proves he is the fittest at 53

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Actor Salman Khan, who is known for being a fitness enthusiast, has now shared a video proving to be the fittest among most of the B-town celebs of his age.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:18 IST

Here's how B-town celebrates International Yoga Day

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Commemorating International Yoga Day, a string of B-town celebrities posted pictures and videos practising yoga and encouraging people to do the same for a healthy living.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 19:06 IST

'Khandaani Shafakhana': Hilarious take on taboo around sexual disorder

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): After treating the fans with a quirky poster and escalating their curiosity, the makers of 'Khandaani Shafakhana' have finally released the trailer of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:59 IST

World Music Day: Don't let the world stay boring, play some music

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Music is an integral part of life as it touches your soul, sooths your nerves and is also a major source of happiness. As the world celebrates World Music Day, one of the young and talented musicians from Bollywood industry, Ayushmann Khurrana, shared how significant

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:47 IST

'The Angry Birds Movie 2' ready to hit the theatres this year

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): The angry birds are back! Animated adventure-comedy 'The Angry Birds Movie 2' will hit the theatres on August 23, 2019.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 18:45 IST

Ray Winstone joins cast of Marvel's 'Black Widow'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Marvel has roped in 'The Departed' actor Ray Winstone for its standalone 'Black Widow' film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 16:11 IST

Sonam Kapoor says 'Raanjhanaa' close to her heart as film...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Right from her debut film 'Sawaariya' to recently released 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', Sonam Kapoor has come a long way. She has surely picked a variety of films in her acting career spanning across 12 years.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:49 IST

Bella Thorne's big revelation about teaching herself to read, write

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): American actor Bella Thorne has revealed about how she taught herself how to read and write.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:46 IST

'The Big Bang Theory' sets now part of Warner Bros. Studio Tour...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The popular American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory', which made history as TV's longest-running show, ended last month. While fans are still reeling over the end of the series, Warner Bros. may have the perfect gift to cheer them up!

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:36 IST

Prince Charles visits sets of 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 21 (ANI): The sets of 'Bond 25' on Thursday had a special visitor- United Kingdom's Prince of Wales, Prince Charles.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:29 IST

Like mother, like daughter: Arjun Kapoor's tribute to his ladies

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Move over the saying 'like father, like son', as actor Arjun Kapoor has penned a new expression in admiration of his mother and sister.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:15 IST

International Yoga Day: Akshay Kumar share a picture of his...

New Delhi (India), June 21 (ANI): Known for his strict fitness regime and healthy lifestyle, Bollywood 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar is an epitome of fitness. However, the actor on Thursday shared a picture of his mother doing yoga to mark the International Yoga Day.

Read More
iocl