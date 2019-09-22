Julianne Hough gets vocal about how husband Brooks Laich supports her

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 22 (ANI): Giving some major relationship goals, American singer Julianne Hough recently spoke about doting husband Brooks Laich and how he supports her in every situation.

The 31-year-old America's Got Talent judge told Us Weekly exclusively at iHeartRadio Music Festival, "There is a line in my new song ['Transform'] that says, 'I have a voice. I wanna scream. I've got a choice. I'm choosing me.' I think that a lot of the times, we choose people, we choose things before we choose ourselves. This time, he was there to support me choosing me out of the sake of love."

The singer then continued to narrate the struggles she faced with her 36-year-old husband. "I think it's having the courage to go through the black hole versus trying to go around it or underneath it or trying to ignore it. I think that I've had friends, I've had love and I've had support, and it's been really helpful, but it's also been an internal journey that I had to do on my own."

The actor has also been vocal about her previous personal battles, including suffering from endometriosis and going through the IVF process, reported Us Weekly.

"There is a difference between being lonely and being alone," she explained. "At the beginning, I felt very lonely, and then I realized, 'Oh, no. I'm just alone in this. I have to go through it and then I'll be able to come out. And then I can bring people back in with me, on my terms.'"

However, Laich on his part, told Us exclusively that while he supports the actress individually, the couple also values their alone time. "My wife and I did long distance while I was playing hockey for three-and-a-half years. I was on the East coast, and she was living in L.A.," he recalled. "So part of our journey now is just spending time together."

He added, "We're finally spending time alone together and we want that. We want that for our relationship. Kids can come. That's great. But there is no sense in rushing to it. We want to have our time and our relationship to ourselves. And then when we are ready, progress to that." (ANI)

