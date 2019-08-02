Julianne Hough reveals about her sexuality to husband Brooks Laich

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After being married for two years, American singer Julianne Hough made a shocking revelation that she is not straight.

Since two years the 'America's Got Talent' judge has been on a journey of self-discovery and personal exploration.

Four months after the couple got hitched in 2017, the 31-year-old star began her "massive transformation," she tells Women's Health for its September cover and as reported by People.

Unveiling the outlet's annual 'Naked Strength' issue, the singer admitted that as she was undergoing personal evolution and that she was scared that her husband will not understand her transformation.

"I was connecting to the woman inside that doesn't need anything, versus the little girl that looked to him to protect me," she said.

"I was like, 'Is he going to love this version of me?' But the more I dropped into my most authentic self, the more attracted he was to me."

As a result, Hough said that they now "have a more intimate relationship."

"I [told him], 'You know I'm not straight, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry what?'" the singer explained, who created a new dance concept called Kinrgy. "I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you.'"

Continuing, she said, "I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this," continued Hough, "and there's no fear of voicing things that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised."

While the couple isn't pregnant yet, Laich told People he's more appreciative than ever for Hough, who has been a "warrior" through the process.


