Julianne Hough's husband feels 'proud' after she opened up about her sexuality
ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST
<p>Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After <a href="/search?query=singer">singer</a>-actor-dancer <a href="/search?query=Julianne Hough">Julianne Hough</a> opened up about her <a href="/search?query=sexuality">sexuality</a>, husband <a href="/search?query=Brooks Laich">Brooks Laich</a> said that he is "so proud" of her.<br />The couple had been married for two years and just four months after their marriage in 2017, Hough began her "massive transformation" and in a recent interview with Women's Health cited by People, revealed that she is not "<a href="/search?query=straight">straight</a>".<br />However, Hough's husband stepped in for her better half on Instagram where he wrote, "So proud of my wife for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs!".<br />He added, "Love you so much babe!"<br /><img itemprop="image"class="img-responsive"alt=""src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/Brooks.JPG" /><br />As Hough made the revelation about her <a href="/search?query=sexuality">sexuality</a>, she recalled telling her husband that "I'm not <a href="/search?query=straight">straight</a>."<br />"I [told him], 'You know I'm not <a href="/search?query=straight">straight</a>, right?' And he was like, 'I'm sorry what?" I was like, 'I'm not. But I choose to be with you,'" she said.<br />"I think there's a safety with my husband now that I'm unpacking all of this, and there's no fear of voicing [a] thing that I've been afraid to admit or that I've had shame or guilt about because of what I've been told or how I was raised," Hough added. (ANI)<br /></p>