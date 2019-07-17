Just a win to go for Julia Louis-Dreyfus to make Emmy history!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 17 (ANI): American actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who has won 11 Emmys so far, six of them for consecutive seasons of the HBO show "Veep", has been nominated again for the award and is just one win away from creating history!

Currently, Dreyfus shares the record of most number of individual wins - eight times - with Cloris Leachman and if she takes home this year's Emmy, Dreyfus will be making history.

This year, Dreyfus has been nominated alongside Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek) and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) in the Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category.

She stars and executive produces the series and became the first actor to win the lead comedy award six times in a row for the same role in 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Since its first season, "Veep" has won 17 Emmys and been nominated 68 times, including this year's nine nominations.

Till date, the 58-year-old has won 11 Emmys.

The last season of 'Veep' is special for the actor as it marked her return after her cancer treatment. Louis-Dreyfus completed her last chemotherapy session in January last year. (ANI)

