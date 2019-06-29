Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner

Just rumours as Kylie Jenner isn't pregnant

ANI | Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner is rumoured to be pregnant. However, speculations are false.
A video taken inside Khloe Kardashian's party had some fans theorising that it was Kylie who could be heard in the background announcing she was pregnant.
Putting all the speculations to rest, E! News confirmed that it was simply a case of mistaken identity and Kylie isn't pregnant as of now. However, that doesn't negate the possibility of pregnancy news in the future!
The 21-year-old makeup mogul and her boyfriend and rapper Travis Scott are eager to give their one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster a little sibling soon.
"Kylie talks about having another baby very frequently. She would love to have another baby with Travis and would love to be pregnant by next year. She talks about it all the time and feels like she was truly meant to be a mother," a source previously told E! News.
Kylie has also previously discussed the impact of motherhood on her and her life, especially when it comes to setting the example for her daughter.
"I feel like I felt a lot more pressure to become a role model when I had my daughter because I know she's going to look up to me and I want to be the best example I can be," Kylie told Interview Germany.
Kylie's love for her little munchkin became even more permanent as she, Travis and her friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, got Stormi's name tattooed on their arms.
Kylie recently launched her skincare range and was called out by people for her skincare routine. The 21-year-old star received flak for using the foaming face wash and still ending up with a lot of makeup on her face. She also faced backlash for using a filter while washing her face using products from her skincare range. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:40 IST

'Article 15': Ayushmann Khurrana starrer opens to good response

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Ayushamnn Khurrana starrer crime drama 'Article 15', which hit cinema theatres on Friday seems to have opened on a good note at the Box Office. Amid the controversy surrounding the film, with threats from some fringe outfits, it managed to rake in an estimated R 5.02

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:24 IST

Trailer of 'Jabariya Jodi' to release on this date

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Here is some good news for all the movie buffs out there! The trailer of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Jabariya Jodi', starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra is all set to release on July 1.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 17:11 IST

Sylvester Stallone reveals his 'secret life'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Rocky' legend Sylvester Stallone just revealed what his 'secret life' is like!

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:50 IST

Joel Fry gets candid about working in 'Yesterday' after 'GoT'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Joel Fry who appeared on the HBO fantasy show 'Game of Thrones' opened up about how different it was to work in Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 16:39 IST

Dan, Shay thought Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner took everyone by surprise when they tied the knot in Las Vegas back in May. However, the musical duo Dan+ Shay thought the wedding "was a prank."

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:58 IST

Not something to experience again: George R.R. Martin on 'Got' success

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): George R.R. Martin doesn't seem to get over the recently ended show 'Game of Thrones' and believes that the success of the show is something he will never experience again.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:25 IST

Fiona Shaw joins cast of 'Enola Holmes'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): BAFTA-winning actor Fiona Shaw has been roped into the cast of 'Enola Holmes' along with Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, and Millie Bobby Brown.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:23 IST

You are definition of courage: Lagy Gaga tells LGBTQ community

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Pop icon Lady Gaga surprised fans on Friday with her impassioned speech about the LGBTQ community, at a rally in New York City commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:17 IST

Shay Mitchell announces she is expecting!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Actor Shay Mitchell who welcomed the New Year by opening about suffering a miscarriage, is soon going to be a mother!

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:14 IST

Kit Harington, Rose Leslie celebrated 1st wedding anniversary...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): The 'Games of Thrones' star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie celebrated their first wedding anniversary after Harington came back from wellness center where he was undergoing treatment for 'personal issues'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:04 IST

Super 30: Anand's students fight off English fear with 'Basanti no dance'

New Delhi (India), June 29 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan shared yet another track 'Basanti No Dance' from his upcoming release 'Super 30' picturing a musical way to fight off the fear of English.

Read More

Updated: Jun 29, 2019 14:00 IST

Daniel David Stewart joins 'Silk Road'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 29 (ANI): Singer-actor Daniel David Stewart who is known for playing Papi in 'The Band's Visit' movie is all set to star in the upcoming crime thriller 'Silk Road.'

Read More
iocl