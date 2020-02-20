Justin Beiber thinks he can beat up Tom Cruise in a fight

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 20 (ANI): Music sensation Justin Beiber is quite confident that he can beat Tom Cruise in a full-blown MMA fight.

The 25-year-old had challenged Cruise for a Mixed Martial Arts match-up on Twitter the previous year, but the fight eventually failed to materialise.



His Tweet from 2019 read: "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite?"

Though sometime later, Beiber admitted to TMZ that he'd get pounded if he dared to fight the 'Mission Impossible' star.

However, in his latest appearance on James Corden's 'Carpool Karaoke', the "Yummy" singer did a 180-degree turn and reaffirmed that he would emerge victorious if he ends up fighting Cruise, reported Fox News.

When Corden seemed to differ, Beiber lashed back and said "there's absolutely no way" the 57-year-old could beat him.

"He's not the guy you see in movies. That's a character. [Being in] phenomenal shape doesn't mean you're a good fighter," the singer went on and said, according to Fox News.

As Corden insisted that Cruise would turn out to be the winner, Beiber defended himself by saying that "you're mesmerized by the characters that he's playing" and further claimed that "I'm telling you ... I'm dangerous. My agility is crazy. My agility is insane."

He went as far as proclaiming himself as "the Conor McGregor of entertainment."

McGregor, the prolific and often controversial MMA phenomenon, offered to host the cage match between Beiber and Cruise last year.



In his Tweet from 2019, the Irishman wrote: "If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?" (ANI)

