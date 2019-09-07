Justin Bieber slams fan after being criticised for his relationship with Hailey Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 7 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is head over heels in love with his wife and model Hailey Bieber and doesn't care about the haters.

The 25-year-old singer drew criticism from a fan on Thursday after gushing over a photo of Hailey.

"No makeup like what??" Justin wrote alongside a photo of his wife, adding a slew of emojis, which he shared on his Instagram account.

Although his wife seemed to appreciate the love, commenting, "making a girl blush over here," one of the singer's fans felt differently.

"You don't need to do this, if you really love each other, just live and enjoy it without trying to presume to appear or force someone else to see that 'YOU'RE IN LOVE," the social media user commented.

Clapping back, like a boss, Justin, who has publicly defended his relationship with Hailey in the past, wrote that "honouring your wife publicly is actually such an amazing respectful thing to do."

"It's not only reassuring to her it's also a way of giving people something to look forward to," he added.

The singer went on to point out that he posted on his Instagram account.

"I'm not forcing it down anyone's throat, YOU follow ME. Should I not make songs about loving my wife or being in love or is that shoving my love for her down your throat too?," Justin wrote.

"This is my life. Unfollow me if you don't like what I post," he added.



Earlier this week, the much-in-love couple also packed on the PDA while spending some quality time together on the beach.

"Getaways with you are all I need," the singer captioned a photo of the duo with their feet in the sand with a box of drinks on the side.

Hailey also posted some photos from their date night, including a sweet selfie that shows Justin cuddling his wife and planting a kiss on her head.

Throughout their relationship, Hailey has served as a huge support to the singer as he continues to work on his mental health.

Earlier this week, the 'Sorry singer' shared a candid post about his past struggles with early fame and "heavy drug" use, sharing the dark place he was into and his road to recovery, a big part of which he credited to his beloved wife.

"Luckily, God blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me," he wrote after speaking about his past mistakes.

"Now I am navigating the best season of my life 'MARRIAGE' !! Which is an amazing, crazy, new responsibility," he added.

The couple, who secretly tied the knot in September 2018, will be having a second religious marriage ceremony later this month, a source previously confirmed to People.

"Justin and Hailey are having a wedding ceremony and party in September. Since they only had a civil ceremony, it's very important to them to have a religious ceremony as well," the source said.

The wedding party will take place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina on September 30. (ANI)