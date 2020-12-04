Justin Bieber slams fan who asked Selena Gomez fans to bully Hailey Baldwin

Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): Canadian singer Justin Bieber recently stood up for his wife Hailey Baldwin when a fan of his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez asked people to bully Baldwin.

According to Page Six, the 26-year-old singer took aim at a Selena Gomez fan who encouraged others to bully Bieber's wife, Baldwin, during an Instagram Live chat.

"[We] need to f**king bombard that s**t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after, please, let's all go after her," the fan said (via Billboard).

Bieber posted on his Instagram Story on Thursday night, "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on the video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth."



"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when i see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person i love the most in this world. It is not right," added Bieber.

As reported by Page Six, Bieber tied the knot with the 24-year-old supermodel Baldwin at a Manhattan courthouse in 2018 and celebrated the following year with a big wedding in South Carolina. He and Gomez dated on-and-off for years before breaking things off for good in early 2018.

In another Instagram Story on Thursday, Bieber said he wouldn't let the fan's actions "steal my joy."

"After watching that i could easily let it steal my joy, but then i think about her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small," Bieber wrote. "The lesson here is SHES THE ONE MISSING OUT."

As per Page Six, the religious star also asked his fans to "lift us up in prayer." (ANI)

