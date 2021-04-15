Justin Theroux sheds light on divorce from Jennifer Aniston

Washington [US], April 15 (ANI): Hollywood star Justin Theroux recently opened up about his divorce from Jennifer Aniston and shed some light on the topic. 'The Leftovers' actor and the 'Friends' alum got married in 2015 and separated in February 2018.

According to Fox News, Justin wants to put an end to the false narratives surrounding his divorce. In fact, 49-year-old actor emphasized how he and Aniston are still close friends who call each other and text frequently.

He explained, "Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them," referencing the rumour they split because she is West Coast-based and he is East Coast-based.



He added, "That whole 'This person likes rock 'n' roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!' That's just not the case. It's an oversimplification."

Post their divorce, the pair have remained cordial and supportive of each other over the years. Theroux posted a birthday message to Aniston on social media last year and they also grieved the loss of their dog together. In 2019, he celebrated Thanksgiving with her in Los Angeles.

'The Mosquito Coast' star said, "I would say we've remained friends. We don't talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text."

Aniston was also previously married to Brad Pitt, whom she divorced in 2005. (ANI)

