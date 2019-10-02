Justin Timberlake and Gigi Hadid (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Justin Timberlake and Gigi Hadid (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Justin Timberlake, Gigi Hadid face pranksters during Paris Fashion Week

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:26 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Hollywood's prominent personalities Justin Timberlake and Gigi Hadid had to deal with pranksters at Paris Fashion Week this year.
The 24-year-old model Hadid confronted a prankster who crashed the runway at Chanel's spring 2020 presentation Tuesday morning, according to the New York Post, cited by Fox News.
The outlet reported that the crasher, later found to be a comedian and YouTuber Marie S'Infiltre, walked the length of the runway before Hadid -- who was a part of the show's finale -- placed her hand on S'Infiltre's shoulder and escorted her off the platform.
Gigi's sister and fellow model Bella Hadid called her sibling's move "iconic" on her Instagram Story on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, singer Timberlake also found himself in the middle of a prank while he was walking into the Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2020 show with wife Jessica Biel.
According to People, notorious prankster Vitalii Sediuk -- who is known to crash red carpets -- leaped out from a crowd of people and grabbed the 38-year-old singer's right ankle as he was making his way into the show.
A source told the magazine that the singer was Timberlake was unharmed by the prank.
"He was not attacked. This is just getting blown way out of proportion," the insider said. "Justin's fine, the guy just touched his leg." (ANI)

