'Kaali Peeli Tales' to be out soon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 (ANI): A new series, titled 'Kaali Peeli Tales', is all set to release soon.

Reportedly, actors Gauahar Khan, Vinay Pathak, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, and Soni Razdan are a part of the upcoming series, which will stream on Amazon's MiniTV.

For the unversed, MiniTV is Amazon's free video entertainment service, which was launched in May earlier this year.



On Saturday, the makers of the show took to the official Twitter handle of the streaming platform and gave fans an update about the project.

"Pyaar toh kabhi bhi, kahi bhi, kisi se bhi ho sakta hai... #LoveKuchAisaBhi ho sakta hai! Stay tuned for Kaali Peeli Tales," the post read.

'Kaali Peeli Tales' is a six-episodic series, which is being touted as an 'interesting' ride. More details about the project have not been revealed yet. (ANI)

