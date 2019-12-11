'Kabir Singh' tops Google India's 2019 trends in movie section

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): After becoming India's highest grossing Hindi film of the year, Shahid Kapoor's romantic-thriller 'Kabir Singh' topped the list of Google India's 2019 trends in the movies section.



Leaving behind biggies like 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Joker', the film became the most searched movie of the year on Google India and stood on the 4th position in the overall trend for 2019.



Other films that made it to the list of Top 10 were Stan Lee's brainchild 'Captain Marvel', and Bollywood movies 'Super 30', 'Mission Mangal' and 'Gully Boy'.

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy'. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21 and had been appreciated by audiences across India. (ANI)

