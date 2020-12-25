Kaitlyn Bristowe, boyfriend Jason Tartick test positive for COVID-19

Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): Canadian TV personality Kaitlyn Bristowe and boyfriend Jason Tartick are the latest stars to test positive for COVID-19.

According to Page Six, on Thursday (local time), the former 'Bachelorette' star opened up about the couple's diagnosis on Instagram, sharing while they had been trying to quarantine before the holidays, they let one friend over to visit.

"We thought we were making a responsible decision to have ONE person over, who had been tested daily for work," Bristowe wrote in her caption, adding the unnamed pal tested positive the day after they hung out.

"Now, like many, we will spend Christmas by ourselves," she added. "We just want to let everyone know that we thought we were being safe, but covid is bigger than us."





The 32-year-olds star Tartick also shared a video on Thursday (local time), noting he began to feel the symptoms Wednesday, which included body aches, a fever of 103.1, and a "pool of sweat when you're sleeping."

"Shame on us, we didn't stick to the plan," he said of the couple's decision to invite a friend over. "There's no out thinking this god awful virus, lesson learned."

As per Page Six, Bristowe reminded their followers that you can "never be too careful," and her boyfriend reiterated, "Lesson learned and we're going to war here."

The pair sent their well-wishes to healthcare workers and others, who may also be separated from their families over the holidays.

Several people from Bachelor Nation sent words of encouragement to the couple, including Nick Viall, the runner-up from Bristowe's 'Bachelorette' season in 2015.

"Get well soon!" Viall commented.

Host Chris Harrison responded to Tartick's post, "Get better brother. Love ya." (ANI)

