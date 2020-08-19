New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Superstar Kajol marked the World Photography Day on Wednesday by sharing a stunning picture of herself basking in the "magic" of photographic effects.
The 'Dilwale' actor took to Instagram to post the picture in which she is seen dressed in a black and white contrasting ensemble.
The picture features Kajol wearing a black and white striped top which she paired black coloured flared skirt which had black and white patch-work on it.
The picture had a multi-coloured tint at select parts, adding on to its aesthetics.
World Photography Day is celebrated every year on August 19 to celebrate the art of photography. (ANI)
Kajol marks World Photography Day with stunning aesthetic picture
ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2020 19:45 IST
