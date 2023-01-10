'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress Jhanak Shukla is now engaged, see pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Actress Jhanak Shukla, who played the role of Preity Zinta's sister Gia in 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', recently got engaged to beau Swapnil Suryawanshi during a traditional 'Roka' ceremony.

Taking to Instagram, Jhanak dropped a string of images from the special occasion.

"Finally making it official! Roka ho Gaya," she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



In the images, the couple shares a smile while cutely posing at the ceremony.

Jhanak is dressed in a pink kurta suit and yellow dupatta, while Swapnil twinned with her in a pink kurta.

Jhanak's mother Supriya Shukla, a famous TV actor, was also seen in the photos.

Supriya also shared the good news with her Insta fam.

"Mere ghar aayi ek nanhi pari....Family becomes big by god's grace...as swapnil n his parents are family now...Roka ceremony at home.. With love n blessings. Thank you God.. With blessings of our elders showering their love for Us from up above... Our children r blessed..sharing this special moments with my friends.. My insta family.. All of u who hav been loving me n wish the best for me n my family...Show main apni betiyon ke rishte kare hain.. Ab jhanak ki baari aayi.. Luv u princu.. N swapya," Supriya wrote.

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time



Jhanak rose to fame with her role as a child actress in the TV series 'Karishma Kaa Karishma' and Karan Johar's film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'. After featuring in a couple of film and TV projects, Jhanak took a break from acting to complete her education. Jhanak is now an archaeologist. (ANI)