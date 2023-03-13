Kamal Haasan lauds SS Rajamouli, team 'RRR' for Oscar win

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Veteran actor Kamal Haasan, on Monday, lauded director SS Rajamouli and the team of 'RRR' for their historic win at the Oscars 2023.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal Haasan re-shared 'RRR' movie team Oscar post and wrote, "My hearty congrats to Mr. Keeravaani, Mr. Rajamouli and the fabulous team of @RRRMovie. One more prestigious American recognition for our talented Indian artiste. #NaatuNaatu @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli."

https://twitter.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1635247304822362114

'RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' won the Oscar for 'Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' won in the Best Documentary Short film category at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and the audience.

On the occasion, several Indian celebs took to their social media handles and congratulated team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers.'



Taking to Twitter, actor Rajinikanth wrote, "My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute to the proud Indians."

Apart from him, Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Kajol, Anupam Kher and many other celebs congratulated the winners.

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.

'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. Earlier, the singers gave a live performance. It was a goosebump moment for all when Naatu Naatu took over the Oscars stage with American dancers doing full justice to the track.

The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'. (ANI)

