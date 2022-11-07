Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam to reunite after 35 years; more deets inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] November 6 (ANI): Two megastars Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam are all set to join hands for a film, after 35 years!

On the occasion of his birthday, Kamal Haasan took to social media to announce the news.

Check it out:

https://twitter.com/ikamalhaasan/status/1589235919592501248

The movie 'KH 234' will be out in theatres in 2024. It is being produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R Mahendran, and Siva Ananth under their respective banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Madras Talkies.

A R Rehman will be composing the music for the film. Interestingly, this is the first time that the power trio is collaborating on a project. A.R. Rahman keeps working with Mani Ratnam, however, the music maestro hasn't done a project with Kamal Haasan in a very long time.

Mani Ratnam and Kamal Haasan last worked 35 years ago in 'Nayakan'. The film was released in 1987.



Talking about other projects, Kamal Haasan was last seen in the blockbuster movie 'Vikram' which did a worldwide business of over Rs 400 crore.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Vikram' featured Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles. Actors Chemban Vinod Jose, Kalidas Jayaram, Antony Varghese, Narain, and Arjun Das also star in the film in supporting roles.

He also resumed shooting his upcoming film 'Indian 2' in August this year.

The film's shoot came to standstill in 2020 after a crane collapsed on the set during the shooting of the film near Chennai, leaving 3 dead and 10 injured.

'Indian 2', which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles. The first part was released in 1996.

Talking about Mani Ratnam, he also delivered the magnum opus 'PS1', which collected more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film starred Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar, Jayam Ravi, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

Talking about the second part, the makers are all set to begin the post-production work of the film which was shot simultaneously with 'Ponniyin Selvan 1' unlike 'Baahubali' and 'KGF'.

The film is all set to hit the theatres in the summer of 2023. The final release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

