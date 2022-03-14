Kamal Haasan pens a heartfelt birthday wish for 'Vikram' director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 14 (ANI): On the occasion of filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj's birthday on Monday, veteran actor Kamal Haasan extended his heartfelt greetings to the former.

Taking to Twitter, Kamal wrote, "Happy Birthday to @Dir_Lokesh who started out as a fan and grew into a director and has become a brother today."

Alongside the birthday wish, Kamal shared a monochrome picture with Lokesh.





Kamal has worked with Lokesh in his directorial 'Vikram', which will be released in theatres soon. The official announcement of the film's release date will be made today only.

In 'Vikram', Kamal will be seen playing the role of a police officer, and Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil are playing the crucial roles. The film also has 'Aadukalam' Narain and Kalidas Jayaram. (ANI)

